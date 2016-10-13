Waves hit Bermuda's coastline as Hurricane Nicole approaches

Authorities had made over 100 swift water rescues in Fayetteville, North Carolina, since Hurricane Matthew hit on Saturday, ABC 11 reported. At least four people were missing in Fayetteville on Sunday, as officials scrambled to respond to hundreds of pending emergency calls. Mayor Nat Roberson declared a mandatory curfew from 7pm to 7am in response to the high number of rescues carried out by emergency workers on flooded roads. Fayetteville police shared this video of a water rescue in which a mother and toddler were pulled from their submerged vehicle.