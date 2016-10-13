Waves hit Bermuda's coastline as Hurricane Nicole approaches

Rough waves and strong winds were reported along Bermuda's coastline on Thursday, ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole.
kpearsonbda via Instagram

Hurricane

Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped save a horse named Bob from rising floodwater on Monday. Floods caused by Hurricane Matthew threatened to swamp the livestock pens at the Cumberland County Animal Control in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before Bob was rescued.

Haiti

Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

Along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.

Hurricane

Fayetteville, North Carolina police rescue toddler from car trapped in flood water

Authorities had made over 100 swift water rescues in Fayetteville, North Carolina, since Hurricane Matthew hit on Saturday, ABC 11 reported. At least four people were missing in Fayetteville on Sunday, as officials scrambled to respond to hundreds of pending emergency calls. Mayor Nat Roberson declared a mandatory curfew from 7pm to 7am in response to the high number of rescues carried out by emergency workers on flooded roads. Fayetteville police shared this video of a water rescue in which a mother and toddler were pulled from their submerged vehicle.

