Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter

Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers.
Sarah Ellis/The State

Haiti

Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

Along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.

Hurricane

Fayetteville, North Carolina police rescue toddler from car trapped in flood water

Authorities had made over 100 swift water rescues in Fayetteville, North Carolina, since Hurricane Matthew hit on Saturday, ABC 11 reported. At least four people were missing in Fayetteville on Sunday, as officials scrambled to respond to hundreds of pending emergency calls. Mayor Nat Roberson declared a mandatory curfew from 7pm to 7am in response to the high number of rescues carried out by emergency workers on flooded roads. Fayetteville police shared this video of a water rescue in which a mother and toddler were pulled from their submerged vehicle.

