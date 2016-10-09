Fayetteville, North Carolina police rescue toddler from car trapped in flood water

Authorities had made over 100 swift water rescues in Fayetteville, North Carolina, since Hurricane Matthew hit on Saturday, ABC 11 reported. At least four people were missing in Fayetteville on Sunday, as officials scrambled to respond to hundreds of pending emergency calls. Mayor Nat Roberson declared a mandatory curfew from 7pm to 7am in response to the high number of rescues carried out by emergency workers on flooded roads. Fayetteville police shared this video of a water rescue in which a mother and toddler were pulled from their submerged vehicle.
Fayetteville Police Department via Facebook

Hurricane

Storm surge from Hurricane Matthew is big concern, says Obama

President Obama received a Hurricane Matthew update on Friday morning and said, "we've seen some significant damage in portions of South Florida, I think the bigger concern at this point is not just hurricane-force winds, but storm surge." He also encouraged people in four states expected to be impacted by the storm to listen to their local officials.

Hurricane

Big waves slam Florida's east coast

Big waves lapped against the shore of Jensen Beach as Hurricane Matthew approached Florida's east coast in the early hours of Friday. Forecasters warned the Category 4 storm could bring a storm surge and winds of up 120 mph to coastal communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Hurricane

Florida police remind citizens not to loot

Police in Sanford, Florida, issued two warnings to residents on Thursday into Friday morning – don’t drive on flooded roads and don’t loot. The department posted two videos to Facebook Live, one showing a car trapped in deep waters and another reporting the arrest of a man who had broken into a local business.

Editor's Choice Videos