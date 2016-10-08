Hurricane Matthew batters Flagler Beach

With Hurricane Matthew set to hit the South Carolina coast tomorrow, Charleston's historic downtown area has been all but abandoned. The sidewalks of the usually bustling King Street are mostly empty and many store and restaurant windows have been boarded up.
President Obama received a Hurricane Matthew update on Friday morning and said, "we've seen some significant damage in portions of South Florida, I think the bigger concern at this point is not just hurricane-force winds, but storm surge." He also encouraged people in four states expected to be impacted by the storm to listen to their local officials.
Big waves lapped against the shore of Jensen Beach as Hurricane Matthew approached Florida's east coast in the early hours of Friday. Forecasters warned the Category 4 storm could bring a storm surge and winds of up 120 mph to coastal communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Police in Sanford, Florida, issued two warnings to residents on Thursday into Friday morning – don’t drive on flooded roads and don’t loot. The department posted two videos to Facebook Live, one showing a car trapped in deep waters and another reporting the arrest of a man who had broken into a local business.
After days of waiting for the impact of Hurricane Matthew, a couple ventures out to Fort Lauderdale Beach to take a swim after the threat of the storm was down graded in the late afternoon, October 6, 2016.