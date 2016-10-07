Photo gallery: Hurricane Matthew damage in Northeast Florida | Fri., Oct. 7, 2016

View of Daytona Beach Broadway Bridge Halifax River Riverfront Park flooded, as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of a fallen tree at Daytona Beach speedway boulevard, as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of a Daytona Beach streets with fallen trees full of debris as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of a store located at Main Street in Daytona Beach shores that was damage as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of Main Street at Daytona Beach shores empty and full of debris as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Jadin Price , 5, plays with his dog,"Sammy", in his backyard that sustained some minor wind damage. On Fri., Oct. 7, 2016 residents on Merritt Island retuned home with some minor damage to most home, however in north of the island some homes had evidence of roof damage.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Tony Price's backyard fence is completed damaged by Hurricane Matthew. On Fri., Oct. 7, 2016 residents on Merritt Island retuned home with some minor damage to most home, however in north of the island some homes had evidence of roof damage.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
View of the Daytona Beach Broadway Bridge Halifax River Riverfront Park, flooded as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
A surfer rides the waves in Vero Beach as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
View of Daytona Beach speedway boulevard, flooded as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of damages cause at a house in Daytona Beach shores as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of the America's Bikes Inc, store located at Main Street in Daytona Beach shores that was damage as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
North Merritt Island home roof is slightly damaged due to Hurricane Matthew. On Fri., Oct. 7, 2016 residents on Merritt Island retuned back to their homes with no or minimal damages due to Hurricane Matthew however in north of the island a few homes had evidence of roof damage.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
North Merritt Island lost its roof due to winds of Hurricane Matthew. On Fri., Oct. 7, 2016 residents on Merritt Island retuned back to their homes with no or minimal damages due to Hurricane Matthew however in north of the island a few homes had evidence of roof damage.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Motorists stop as they maneuver around a large down tree which ended blocking the road. On Fri., Oct. 7, 2016 residents on Merritt Island retuned back to their homes with no or minimal damages due to Hurricane Matthew however in north of the island a few homes had evidence of roof damage.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jim Kemp, 75, patches small tear in his roof. On Fri., Oct. 7, 2016 residents on Merritt Island retuned back to their homes with no or minimal damages due to Hurricane Matthew however in north of the island a few homes had evidence of roof damage.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
View of the Daytona Beach Main Street Pier and Boardwalk as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of strong waves hitting Joe's Crab Schack Restaurant at Daytona Beach Main Street Pier and Boardwalk as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of the Daytona Beach Main Street Pier and Boardwalk as Hurricane Matthew drives storm surge into Northeast Florida, Fri., Oct. 7 , 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com