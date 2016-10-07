Matthew batters North Florida as it pushes up coast

After sparing much of South Florida, Hurricane Matthew battered north Florida early Friday with gusty winds and pounding waves.
In their 11 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the storm was located just 35 miles off the coast southeast of Daytona Beach. Winds remained at 120 mph as the storm headed north, northwest at 12 mph, a slight jog to the west.
The storm is forecast to maintain that direction today, with a turn to the north later tonight or Saturday as it curves up the coast. Strong Cat 3 winds should continue through the next six to 12 hours, forecasters said, but could begin to weaken at a much faster pace in 24 hours.
In Florida and across the southeast coast, authorities began to worry that days of watching the storm — on Tuesday it hammered Haiti killing nearly 300 — may be fueling hurricane fatigue.
In his first briefing of the day Friday, Gov. Rick Scott warned the state not to drop its guard just yet.
"This is still a 120 mph storm. While the eye has not made direct landfall, it still has time to make a direct hit,'' Gov. Rick Scott said during his first public briefing of the day.
President Barack Obama echoed Scott, recalling the track 2012’s Hurricane Sandy took. The massive storm initially spared much of the southeast coast but pound the northeast after coming ashore near Atlantic City, New Jersey.
“Initially people thought this doesn’t look as bad as we thought and suddenly you get massive storm surge and lot of people were severely affected,” he said. “This is still a really dangerous hurricane. The potential for flooding, loss of life and severe property damage continues to exist.”
Early Friday, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Northeast Florida, while nearly 600,000 Floridians remain without power. Low-lying areas in Duval and Nassau Counties remain at risk from a storm surge forecasters say could reach 10 feet.
South Florida largely dodged major impacts after the storm swept east as it neared Andros Island in the Bahamas Thursday.
Across the state, 145 shelters remain open with more than 22,000 people. The state’s first storm-related death was reported in St. Lucie County, after rescue workers were unable to respond to an emergency call from a woman suffering a heart attack as winds gusted at 68 mph.
With heavy rain to the north raising concerns about high water levels in Lake Okeechobee — surrounded by an aging dike in the midst of repairs — Scott said the South Florida Water Management District was "still holding water" to keep levels.
At Florida Hospital Flagler, about 20 miles north of Daytona Beach and the only hospital in Flagler County, a skeleton crew of physicians, nurses and staff locked the doors to ride out Hurricane Matthew. Early Friday, when sustained winds reached 45 mph, county officials grounded ambulances and other emergency responders.
Hospital staff had evacuated 110 patients to other medical centers beginning on Tuesday. Only one patient, who required emergency medical care, remained at the hospital.
"We're somewhat in lockdown," said John Subers, a public information officer inside the hospital. "We're certainly not allowed outside the building and nobody is allowed in."
Subers said he expects normal operations to resume late Friday after Matthew had passed.
In Vero Beach, winds battered the barrier island but damage was more inconvenient than catastrophic.
Darrell Etheridge, who stayed in an apartment two blocks from the beach, said Matthew blew off his garage and tore down the banister to his upstairs neighbor’s apartment, but did little other damage.
Winds “sounded like a pack of wolves,” he said, but added, “I got off damn good.”
With the storm now headed north, Leo Lachat, head of the state's Bureau of Response, told emergency managers the state now has two missions: protect Northeast Florida as the storm continues above Brevard County and start deploying recovery teams to assess damage below the Space Coast.
Most of the state’s resources were being shifted to the north, and the federal government is providing assistance: food, food delivery trucks, tarps, generators, helicopters and rescue teams. In addition, many states have offered to assist Florida, Scott said.
So far, the storm has been blamed for killing nearly 300 people in the Caribbean, most of them in Haiti , as it threatened to cause destruction to hundreds of miles of the Florida coast from Port St. Lucie to Jacksonville. Even if its core never comes ashore, flooding from storm surge could cause billions in damage.
David Waters, spokesman for Brevard County, said more than 100,000 people were without power Friday morning and there had been several house fires.
“The serious concern is that we don’t want people going outside when there are live power lines,” he said.
Staff writer Dan Chang, Julie K. Brown and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
