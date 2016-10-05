Cuban state TV records Hurricane Matthew making landfall on the island

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other County and city officials discussed the situation regarding Hurricane Matthew during a morning news conference at the county's Emergency Operations Center in Doral on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.
Enhanced infrared imagery shows the eye of Hurricane Matthew moving over Haiti on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, the very dangerous Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais, Haiti around 7:00 am EDT.
Staff and volunteers at an organization that aims to combat malnutrition in Haiti helped young children make preparations for Hurricane Matthew. This video, posted by Rhyan Buettner, director of the organization,shows young children being given knitted caps and sweaters. The footage was shot at the Espwa Berlancia Malnutrition Center (www.espwaberlancia.org ) in Thomassin, Haiti.