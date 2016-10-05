Cuban state TV records Hurricane Matthew making landfall on the island

Cuban state television was broadcasting images from eastern Cuba where Hurrican Matthew made landfall on Oct. 4, 2016.
Cuban State Television

Haiti

Children in Haiti prepare for Hurricane Matthew's impact

Staff and volunteers at an organization that aims to combat malnutrition in Haiti helped young children make preparations for Hurricane Matthew. This video, posted by Rhyan Buettner, director of the organization,shows young children being given knitted caps and sweaters. The footage was shot at the Espwa Berlancia Malnutrition Center (www.espwaberlancia.org ) in Thomassin, Haiti.

