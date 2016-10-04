Powerful winds from Hurricane Matthew downs trees in Haiti

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other County and city officials discussed the situation regarding Hurricane Matthew during a morning news conference at the county's Emergency Operations Center in Doral on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.
Enhanced infrared imagery shows the eye of Hurricane Matthew moving over Haiti on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, the very dangerous Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais, Haiti around 7:00 am EDT.
Staff and volunteers at an organization that aims to combat malnutrition in Haiti helped young children make preparations for Hurricane Matthew. This video, posted by Rhyan Buettner, director of the organization,shows young children being given knitted caps and sweaters. The footage was shot at the Espwa Berlancia Malnutrition Center (www.espwaberlancia.org ) in Thomassin, Haiti.
This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 shows Matthew become a major hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Matthew reached Category 5 status late on Oct. 1 and dropped to Category 4 status the next day. By Oct. 3 Matthew was affecting Hispaniola and Jamaica.
An avenue along the coast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was closed to traffic on Friday, after being damaged by strong waves and rough seas were caused by the effects of nearby Hurricane Matthew.