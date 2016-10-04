Hurricane Matthew pounds Haiti

Haiti was hit by severe weather as Hurricane Matthew made landfall on Tuesday.
lavilledescayes.com/Logan Abassi - UN/MINUSTAH via Facebook

Hurricane

Satellite shows Hurricane Matthew affecting Hispaniola

This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 shows Matthew become a major hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Matthew reached Category 5 status late on Oct. 1 and dropped to Category 4 status the next day. By Oct. 3 Matthew was affecting Hispaniola and Jamaica.

Hurricane

