Hurricane Matthew pounds Haiti

This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 shows Matthew become a major hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Matthew reached Category 5 status late on Oct. 1 and dropped to Category 4 status the next day. By Oct. 3 Matthew was affecting Hispaniola and Jamaica.
An avenue along the coast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was closed to traffic on Friday, after being damaged by strong waves and rough seas were caused by the effects of nearby Hurricane Matthew.
This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2016, shows the movement and landfall of Hermine in Florida's Big Bend. Hermine became a hurricane just before landfall, but was quickly downgraded to tropical storm status afterward.
Heavy rains from Hurricane Hermine drenched Florida's Gulf Coast Thursday prompting a mandatory evacuation notice for some parts of the coastline. This video shows rain lashing Isla del Sol in st. Petersburg, Florida.
NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.