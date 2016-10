Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks to the media after a visit to the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center to meet with emergency managers and Mayor Carlos Gimenez Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Miami. Gov. Scott declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Erika. Even with weaker winds, officials still fear the storm could dump heavy rain on the state. Video by C.M. Guerrero / El Nuevo Herald staff