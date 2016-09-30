Cat 2 Hurricane Matthew continues to strengthen

Hurricane Matthew continued to strengthen early Friday, with powerful Cat 2 force winds reaching 105 mph.
In their 8 a.m. update Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said sustained winds in the rapidly intensifying storm continued to speed up despite a stiff 23 mph wind shear that would normally hamper strengthening. Matthew could become a major Cat 3 storm later today or tonight, they said.
The storm was located 130 miles northeast of Putna Gallinas on the northern tip of Colombia and moving west at 14 mph.
Forecasters expect the storm to continue heading west through the Caribbean over the next day as it slows down. They now expect the storm to begin turning to the northwest on Saturday or Sunday. Where the storm turns will make all the difference for islands — Jamaica, Cuba or Hispaniola — that could feel the brunt of the increasingly powerful storm.
Over the next few days, forecasters expect the storm to continue intensifying. Hurricane force winds extended 45 miles from the storm’s center early Friday, with tropical storm force winds reaching 185 miles.
Forecasters said predicting the storm’s strength has been complicated by wind shear, which overnight failed to muffle it.
“The intensity forecast will smooth through what could be some ups and downs in intensity,” forecasters said, with strengthening expected to continue over the next day. The forecast then calls for wind speed to increase to about 115 mph for the next two days, likely speeding up to 120 mph by day three. Once it makes landfall, the storm will likely lose power.
Aruba is likely to feel tropical storm force winds this morning, forecasters said, with a tropical storm watch also in effect for the north coast of South America between Colombia and the Venezuelan border to Riohacha. Rainfall totalling 2 to 4 inches is expected for the coast, with dangerous rip currents and swells expected for the coasts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the ABC islands, Venezuela, and Colombia.
