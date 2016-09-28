Tropical Storm Matthew could become a hurricane by Friday

Tropical Storm Matthew will likely become a hurricane by Friday as it pushes across the Caribbean Sea, posing a serious threat to vulnerable islands in a region prone to deadly flooding and mudslides.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Matthew was located about 65 miles west of St. Lucia moving west at about 18 mph. Sustained winds reached 60 mph, but the storm could strengthen quickly as it moves over very warm water and encounters little of the wind shear that so far this year has helped smother hurricanes.
The storm is expected to move over the Windward Islands tonight, then continue west, slowing down. Tropical storm force winds extend about 205 miles from the center of Matthew, with the worst winds blowing to the northeast, forecasters said.
Computer models largely agree that Matthew will continue rolling west for the next two to three days, then begin to turn as it nears the edge of a steering ridge. Where that turn happens depends on how intense the storm becomes. Forecasters warned that most models can be off by as much as 240 miles five days out.
Over the day Wednesday, the storm became better defined, forecasters said. But a hurricane hunter plane reported finding no drop in pressure, leading forecasters to project little strengthening Wednesday as the storm lingers over the Windward Islands. The plane is scheduled to return this evening.
Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Guadeloupe and Martinique, St. Lucia, Dominica, Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadine Islands. A watch is in effect for Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba.
