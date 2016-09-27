Tropical wave zeroing in on Windward Islands

A tropical wave racing toward the Caribbean and expected to spin into a potentially dangerous storm will likely reach the Windward Islands by Wednesday.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the system was located about 350 miles east, southeast of Barbados and continuing to show signs of strengthening. Wind speeds recorded by buoys near the storm nearly reached tropical storm force. The storm was moving west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.
While no advisory was issued, forecasters said residents in the islands, including the Leeward Islands, along with the north coast of South America, should start watching the storm. Squally weather with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds could hit parts of the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands by tonight and continue through Wednesday.
Mild wind shear and very warm ocean water — temperatures hovered around 85 degrees — are expected to add muscle to the system, with some models predicting a quick intensification.
If the storm strengthens quickly, that could spell trouble for flood-prone countries, including Haiti which regularly gets hit with devastating mudslides during heavy rains. Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Haiti tweeted a warning to expect heavy afternoon rain. Flooding in February killed one person and damaged 10,000 homes. Another four people went missing.
A hurricane hunter plane was flying over the storm Tuesday afternoon to try to determine whether the system had a closed loop.
USAF Hurricane Hunter plane now investigating #97L to determine if a closed circulation exists. Depression likely to form today or tonight. pic.twitter.com/a5RK1j3FWE— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 27, 2016
Computer models largely agree on the storm’s track over the next few days, showing the storm pushing over the southern end of the islands and threading the needle between the coast of South America and Hispaniola. However, several turn the storm north across Haiti after about four days.
If the system becomes a named storm, it would be the 13th this year during the peak of the season which has historically produced some of the basin’s fiercest hurricanes.
Staff writer Jacqueline Charles contributed to this report.
