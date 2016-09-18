Tropical Storm Karl projected to speed up, strengthen Monday

The National Weather Service forecasts Tropical Storm Karl to strengthen Monday and to pick up its coming-this-way pace in the next two days.
As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Karl was moseying west at 13 mph with a low pressure of 1006 mb. It’s location was near 17.7 degrees north and 42.3 west.
“A westward to west-northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days,” the NWS advisory read. “Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Karl is forecast to begin to strengthen on Monday.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments