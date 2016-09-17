Far off Tropical Storm Karl slowly heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Karl could strengthen on Monday, possibly becoming the Atlantic’s fifth hurricane of the season.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicts the tropical storm could gain speed and power starting Monday. It’s moving West at 13 mph, a little slower than it was on Friday. The NHC predicts the storm will follow this path for the next few days.
At 1,400 miles away from the Leeward Island, maximum sustained winds have held steady at 45 mph, and the tropical-storm-force winds still reach about 230 miles out.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments