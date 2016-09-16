Tropical Storm Karl could become fifth Atlantic hurricane

Tropical Storm Karl could become a hurricane as it moves across the Atlantic and nears Puerto Rico by Wednesday next week, hurricane forecasters said Friday.
In their 11 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Karl could become the season’s fifth hurricane as it crosses over warm water and encounters less wind shear in the coming days. Located about 1,800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, the storm is still too far away to say what impact it might have on Florida or the U.S. Coast.
Over the coming days, forecasters say a high pressure ridge in the Atlantic is likely to keep pushing the storm south. But as it intensifies by mid week, it could begin to drift north.
The storm is moving west at about 13 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend about 230 miles from Karl’s center.
Karl arrives about halfway through the peak of the Atlantic season, when historically the basin churns out its fiercest storms, and on the heels of Hermine. South Florida largely escaped Hermine’s damaging rains and storm surge, which soaked the Panhandle, knocked out power in the state’s capital and left a messy, soggy swath in its wake after coming ashore Sept. 2.
