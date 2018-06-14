Florida's crazy weather and how it could douse one side of your grill on Father's Day

A Florida weatherman captured the state's perfectly schizo way with weather that proves every meme that pokes fun at its ever-changing nature.

Matt Devitt, a meteorologist for Fort Myers TV station WINK News, posted a video Tuesday from inside an International House of Pancakes in Plant City in Florida's Hillsborough County.

On one side of the restaurant: pouring rain.

On the other side of the restaurant: sunny skies.

He captioned the clip, which he credits to Curt and Ivy Vaughn: "CRAZY FLORIDA WEATHER! Pouring, not pouring on different sides of a Plant City IHOP. Our weather in a nutshell!"

The video, which has been shared nearly 900 times, spawned several bemused reactions that pile on more teasing at the expense of IHOP which, this week, launched its marketing scheme to promote its burgers on equal plane with its pancakes.

"Even the weather is confused of the name change with IHop. Which is it, IHop or IHob, pancakes or hamburgers?" a reader posted in the Facebook thread.

"The rainy side’s not happy about the name change," read another.

Now that there's further video proof that Mother Nature in Florida is particularly indecisive — or really particular, we have to wonder, what's going to happen on Father's Day in South Florida?

Can Dads 'n' grads expect one side of their new barbecue grill to be soaked by a passing storm?

You may find your view from the patio window on Sunday to look a bit like this, if the forecast holds:

A recent rainy afternoon in Doral could happen again on Father's Day weekend in South Florida on June 16-17, the National Weather Service predicts. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

On Thursday, the weather service in Miami predicts that scattered thunderstorms are on tap Friday through next Wednesday. These storms, which bring a threat of lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rain, could roll in along the east coast during the overnight and morning hours, and across the interior during the afternoons and evenings. The high is expected to be 87 degrees.

Does this mean you'll have an IHOP-replicating rain experience like the Vaughns did in Plant City on Father's Day?

Well, the forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Half and half.

Or, it depends on the size of your grill.