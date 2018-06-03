How hot will it get? Brace yourself, South Florida.

Sunday marked the hottest day so far in 2018 in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale — and it may be as hot if not hotter Monday and Tuesday.
"There is potential for at least one more really hot day," said Andrew Hagen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Temperatures climbed to 92 at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday afternoon. The last time South Florida was in the 90s was April 24 when it was 91 degrees, Hagen said. It didn't hit 90 once during May because of all of the rain, he said.
The reason for the intense heat this weekend and into the coming week, he said: Barely any sea breeze and little to no rain.
"Usually it's the sea breeze that moderates our temperature," he said.
While that pattern is expected to stick around until Tuesday, by Wednesday South Floridians will likely need their rain gear — again.
Hagen said there is a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday, which will keep the temperature a little lower.
But he warned that this kind of heat is not uncommon this time of year in Miami and Broward.
"Today was a reminder of how hot South Florida summers can be," he said.
