Alberto to hit Panhandle Monday, with more rain coming to South Florida and the Keys

Subtropical Storm Alberto was slowly making its way toward the Florida Panhandle Monday morning, coming within 50 miles of Panama City with winds of 60 mph and expected to make landfall Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory.
While forecasters discontinued the tropical storm warning west of the Florida-Alabama border, they were still concerned about the storm surge and flash flooding in the Panhandle. A tropical storm warning remained in effect stretching from Florida's Suwannee River to the border of Alabama and Mississippi.
The storm's effects were being felt in South Florida, in the Keys and across the state, with 1 to 3 inches of more rain expected Monday, forecasters said, in areas already saturated from an above-normal rainfall in May. In some cases, rainfall could top 10 inches in pockets across the state.
The National Weather Service's Miami office extended its flood watch in South Florida to 6 p.m. Monday as a result of the storm.
Alberto was moving slowly up the Gulf coast, traveling at 8 mph, up from 6 mph at the 8 a.m. advisory. Its winds, which had strengthened overnight to 65 mph, were down to 60 mph as of 11 a.m.
The storm is the first storm of this year's hurricane season, coming a few day before the season officially starts on June 1.
Alberto also was expected to impact Cuba, with an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain projected to hit Central Cuba, forecasters said, with isolated storm totals of 20 to 25 inches of rain. The rain could lead to flash floods and mudslides on the island.
