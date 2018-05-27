Is it going to rain on Memorial Day Monday in Miami?

A flood watch has been extended for all of South Florida until Monday, forecasters say, confirming that Memorial Day will indeed be a wet one.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami said the flood watch — which was supposed to end Sunday night — will bring "gusty winds, isolated tornadoes with hazardous marine conditions" through Monday afternoon, bringing the soggy holiday weekend to a close.
The watch pertains to Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.
Subtropical storm Alberto is to thank for the rainy three-day weekend as it slowly draws closer to the Gulf Coast.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said Alberto was moving north-northwest near the eastern Gulf of Mexico at 12 mph and that the storm would approach the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday night or Monday.
In its 5 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm's maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, slightly faster than the 45 mph winds recorded at 8 a.m. Sunday. Alberto is currently located about 165 miles west of Tampa.
In the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida, Alberto is expected to drop an additional three to six inches of rain, with isolated storm totals of 10 inches, on Sunday. Forecasters warn that the storm could bring heavy rain and a risk of flooding and flash flooding to western Cuba, the Keys and South Florida through Sunday.
