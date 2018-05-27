Alberto triggers tropical storm warnings along Florida coast

South Florida was drenched with rain caused by the subtropical storm moving up the Gulf of Mexico. Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 storm season, is expected to strengthen as it churns north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
A system rolling north from the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a better chance of strengthening to a tropical depression or storm later in the week, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Tuesday.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.