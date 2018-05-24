NHC forecasting possible tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico over weekend

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the possibility of a tropical or subtropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
NOAA
Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.