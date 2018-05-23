Wednesday night update on the system forming in Gulf of Mexico

Experts say the chances of a system forming have increased for the storm churning near the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.