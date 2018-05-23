Tropical system has higher chances for developing according to NHC

A system rolling north from the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a better chance of strengthening to a tropical depression or storm later in the week, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Tuesday.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.