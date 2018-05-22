Forecasters increase the possibility of tropical system strengthening

National Hurricane Center forecasters say there is now a 50 percent chance that the system in the Gulf of Mexico will strengthen.
Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.