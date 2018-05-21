Fissure eruptions from Kilauea volcano continue in Hawaii following earthquake

Fissure eruptions continued at Leilani Estates, near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, on May 6, two day after a magnitude-6.9 earthquake hit the area.
US Geological Survey, Jake Rich and Riccardo Valeriani via Storyful
Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

Weather

Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

National

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according