This tweet from a Miami weather expert has us bracing for a 'Waterworld' scenario

A tweet from a University of Miami senior research associate Saturday morning certainly captured our attention.
UM Rosenstiel's Brian McNoldy tweeted: "The axis of a plume of deep tropical moisture will pass over the Florida peninsula today."
He said we can "expect torrential rains with flooding, especially in southeast Florida" and added an ominous GIF map that shows — in swatches of purples and blues and oranges — "plumes" of wetness dwarfing the water-weary state.
If Kevin Costner ever desired to shoot a sequel to his 23-year-old science fiction flick "Waterworld" — in which water floods the Earth — he'd potentially have his setting.
Plumes, by the way, can be used by the National Weather Service to describe large bodies of nastiness such as a plume of smoke, dust, fire, or water in a large quantity that rises into the air in a column. There's also plume blight (air pollution), a plume-dominated fire or a volcanic plume — which Hawaiians could probably tell you about these days.
Turns out, however, McNoldy is in concordance with the National Weather Service, which forecasts a wet weekend for South Florida — if you haven't already seen for yourself.
A flood watch is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until midnight as Saturday turns to Sunday.
Repeated periods of heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast, with the highest rainfall amounts predicted to soak the east coast metro areas of South Florida, the weather service says.
Rainfall of two to four inches is predicted, with isolated areas likely to receive much higher amounts.
"Downpours will likely cause many areas of minor flooding on roadways and poor drainage areas. Where the heaviest rain occurs, more significant flooding is possible with water intruding on vulnerable structures and causing impassable travel lanes and roadways."
Scattered thunderstorms are also forecast across all of South Florida, especially near and over the east coast metro corridor, according to the weather service.
