Stay inside: Severe storms expected to torment South Florida through the weekend

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Miami-Dade County, Central Broward County and South Central Palm Beach until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

At 3:35 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms were spotted along a line extending 13 miles northwest of Coral Springs to near Miccosukee Resort, moving east at 15 mph.

Winds gusts hit up to 60 mph, flinging quarter-sized hail in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Lightning struck two people, killing one, Wednesday afternoon in Parkland, according to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY







The nasty weather is expected to continue through the weekend. The National Weather Service forecasts periods of showers and thunderstorms with above normal rain chances continuing into the weekend. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding could be possible.