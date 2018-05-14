Cluster of thunderstorms has potential of development into early season tropical system

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.
A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according
Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather
The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw he
Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injurie
Johnson County Emergency Management's Jamie Moore shows the damage caused by high winds or a tornado, and explains how the service will be working to investigate what happened and help the citizens affected.
A six-year-old girl in Texas was reunited with a beloved toy that was lost during Hurricane Harvey. Sarah Mitchell shared a video of herself and her niece, Emily, as she receives her toy doll “pink baby” which was lost in the evacuations during Hu