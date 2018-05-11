With a tropical system in the forecast, Mother Nature could ruin Mother's Day weekend

Mother Nature doesn't deserve a Mother's Day brunch — unless you really think South Florida needs a soaking.
Like it or not, we're in for widespread showers and thunderstorms this weekend, with above normal rain chances continuing through at least early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
How above normal?
Try a mother of a rainstorm, 3.5 inches and up as you head along the Florida coast, says meteorologist Chuck Caracozza, which could make your Mother's Day celebrations a wet mess.
According to the NWS, several periods of heavy rainfall may be possible, especially late Saturday night through Sunday, because of a tropical system churning nasty weather in the Caribbean. The area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
"Despite ongoing drought conditions, this may lead to local flooding concerns late this weekend into next week."
