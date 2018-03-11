We can deal with the rain — but what’s with the 60 mph winds?

South Florida is in the cone for a series of thunderstorms on Monday, accompanied by strong winds of up to 60 miles per hour, meteorologists say.
According to the National Weather Service in Miami, cool temperatures, heavy rainfall and vicious winds will hit Miami-Dade and Broward counties come Monday morning.
“Right now we are looking at scattered thunderstorms across the area and possibly some hail,” said forecaster Barry Baxter. “That along with lightning and heavy rain.”
Baxter says the highs will be in the 80s. After the storms pass, temperatures will dip into the lower 50s in the region.
The rest of the week will see the highs in the high 70s and mid 50s.
