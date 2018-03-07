Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday

More Videos

The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw heavy snow on Tuesday as a cold weather system barreled east. The coastal low pressure system that will produce the nor’easter is expected to begin making itself felt late Tuesday, with the worst of the storm hitting Wednesday into Thursday.
NOAA/CIRA/NAMMB via Storyful
Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries following the avalanche. However, the Squaw Valley ski resort closed as a result of the avalanche. In a video of the rescue effort people can be seen digging with their hands and with shovels in an effort to help the man. Speaking to Storyful, the person who recorded the video said that the man in blue (as seen in the footage) first spotted the man submerged in snow. He told Storyful that Squaw Valley is a client-safety first resort.

A six-year-old girl in Texas was reunited with a beloved toy that was lost during Hurricane Harvey. Sarah Mitchell shared a video of herself and her niece, Emily, as she receives her toy doll “pink baby” which was lost in the evacuations during Hurricane Harvey. Mitchell shared her search in a Facebook group called Plush Memories Lost Toy Search Service asking for help finding Emily’s cherished doll. On February 8, Mitchell shared with the group that a woman named Kristen alerted them to “pink baby’s” whereabouts and was able to ship the doll to Texas just in time for Emily’s birthday.

As much as three inches of snow fell across large swathes of northern Louisiana, on January 16, as part of a weather system that stretched from Texas up through the New England region. This video shows snow falling in Bossier City, Louisiana, in the area of the Red River.

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.