If your weekend plans involve going outside, plan to hold on tight

Your plans for a dip in the ocean or picnic in the park may be gone with the wind this weekend.
On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a rip current alert for all of South Florida’s beaches. Northeast winds from 20 to nearly 35 mph will continue through the weekend.
Marine conditions will begin to deteriorate Saturday and continue Sunday. Seas are expected to be an extra 6 to 11 feet high through the weekend as northeast winds of 28 mph fuel the waves and feed rip currents.
Don’t try to power swim through a rip current, even if you consider yourself Miami’s answer to Michael Phelps. Rip currents can be deadly. If you’re caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current and you can then simply swim back to the shore.
And once the seas subside, next week will bring new weather woes. A low pressure system developing over the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to move across the Florida by early next week, bringing cool air and a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday through Monday. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong, the service warns.
Highs will reach 75 degrees and the next nip reaches us Monday night with a low of 57 degrees.
But hey, unless you’re a snowbird on holiday, you weren’t really going to go in the ocean in January, were you?
