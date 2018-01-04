Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

More Videos

South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018

Snow in Tallahassee

South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

    A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.

A large winter storm hit the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow in areas that haven't seen it in decades. Thursday, some could also see freezing cold temperatures and strong winds. Blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in effect.
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Model beach houses take a beating as scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science crank up a one-of-a-kind hurricane simulation tank at the school. Scientist Ben Kirtman, the Director of the Cooperative Institute of Marine & Atmospheric Studies explains how creating Cat 5 force winds and waves in the giant tank help with making predications and future forecasts that help save lives.

NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation

NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation

How can you see the atmosphere? By tracking what is carried on the wind. Tiny aerosol particles such as smoke, dust, and sea salt are transported across the globe, making visible weather patterns and other normally invisible physical processes. This computer simulation allow scientists to study the physical processes in our atmosphere. By following the sea salt that is evaporated from the ocean, you can see the storms of the 2017 hurricane season.