The National Weather Service issued a dense fog warning for inland Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2017. The fog looks much like the one that covered most South Florida roads, including the Julia Turtle Causeway eastbound, that early morning of March 25, 2015, in this file photo.
Weather

Caution: Dense fog could impact your morning commute

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 22, 2017 07:39 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:44 AM

If your front yard looked like the setting of an old horror movie film set this morning don’t worry, director John Carpenter didn’t sneak over last night to film another installment in “The Fog” series.

The National Weather service issued a dense fog advisory in the early hours that covers much of inland Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through 9 a.m. Friday.

The fog this morning will give way to sunny skies for the afternoon with a high of 81 degrees. But for the morning commute, weather officials urge caution. Visibility is less than one-quarter mile and can make for hazardous driving conditions.

If you’re driving, reduce speed as patches of fog can roll in suddenly, make use of your headlights, and don’t tailgate, the weather service says.

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

