Blue skies and temperatures in the upper-40s made Miami feel almost like Christmas. The Palms at Town & Country mall in Kendall gets into the holiday spirit.
Weather

This cold weather just ended a streak that lasted nearly 2 years in Miami

By HOWARD COHEN And CARLI TEPROFF

hcohen@miamiherald.com

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 12, 2017 11:05 AM

Yes, it’s cold. Now we know it’s for real.

The official reading at Miami International Airport dipped below 50 Tuesday morning for the first time in nearly two years.

While the thermometer has dipped into the 40s parts of South Florida since the weekend, the airport reading is a milestone.

“This is the first time it has dropped below 50 degrees since Jan. 24, 2016 at MIA,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Larry Kelly. “The streak of consecutive degrees above 50 has ended — 687 days is a pretty long time.”

Kelly says another cold front is coming through later Tuesday that will keep low temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s for the next couple days. “It will warm up as we head into the weekend,” he said.

Wynwood cold dog
The French bulldog, Ms. Tata, stayed warm in a sun dress in Wynwood Yard on Dec. 10, 2017, during chilly temperatures.
By Friday and Saturday, highs are expected in the mid-70s with lows in the mid-60s.

Unlike last Saturday, which ushered in the start of this December chill with wet weather, the new front will be a dry one. So keep your sweaters and jackets handy, but don’t worry about rain.

“We are running about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year,” Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Miami Herald on Monday.

The potent cold front brought a dusting of snow to parts of North Florida Saturday and Sunday.

The Tuesday cold front just keeps the winter blast lasting a bit longer — but there is a plus that will make our social media posts pretty.

“We will have blue skies and cold weather,” Fisher said.

