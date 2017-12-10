10 things Miami does when it’s 50 degrees outside

It’s cold in South Florida. Below 60 degrees around these parts is serious!

And it’ll be cold again overnight Sunday and early Monday.

So here is what Miami does when the temperature drops:

1. Bust out the parkas and the boots

You know you have last season’s winter lines that were on sale at Burlington Coat Factory that you’re eager to show the world … now’s your time! The sidewalk is your runway.

2. Turn on the heater (yes, the A/C also serves as the heater, sometimes)

Sure, it might blow sulfur-infested air and stink up the house for the first 30 minutes, but just wait for it … wait for it … now you can take your double layer sweaters off and prance around in your boxers like normal.

3. Your Iced Latte is now HOT Latte

You might burn your tongue a bit from the scalding 120 degree temperature of your Grande Nonfat 2-Pump Caramel Macchiatto, but boy … sure does taste like a winter wonderland in your mouth.

4. Do NOT go to any night-time events because it’s too cold

And so what if the event is held indoors/ Still doesn’t help that it’s 50 degrees outside.

5. Contemplate not even going into work because it’s 50 degrees out there

We’ve been there. The Northeast has Snow Days … Miami has “Cold Days.”

6. Contemplate leaving work early because it’s 55 degrees out there

See above.

Nothing can stop some sunbathing in South Florida — not even a cold snap. Miami Herald File

7. Socks with flip flops are acceptable with these extreme conditions

No one can fashion-police this. It’s too cold to even think about what’s OK and what’s not OK anymore.

8. That Hermes scarf you bought for $2,000 is now justified

Finally! Wear that scarf to the bathroom, to your grandma’s house, to your PTA meeting, to bed, to wherever. That thing is getting stapled to your neck.

9. Reminisce about when you used to live in New York City

... And how 50 degrees was like nothing, and how you used to wear shorts and a tank top and go swimming in this weather … then put on your wool mittens and drink your hot cafe con leche and complain about how you want to leave work early because it’s 50 degrees out there.

10. That fireplace in your living room that you use to store your booze might come in handy now

OK, so maybe you don’t know anything about working a fireplace but it’s worth a try. (Please note: you MUST buy proper fire-logs from Home Depot; do not think your empty pizza box can serve as a a good alternative to wood.)

Adapted from a miami.com article first published in 2016.