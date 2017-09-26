Your commute will be soggy, stormy, maybe even flooded

Commuters can expect a soggy commute Tuesday morning, after the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for northeastern Miami-Dade and eastern Broward County.
The advisory, which lasts till 9:15 a.m., was triggered by heavy thunderstorms drifting northeast over the region. The heavy rainfall could cause flooding on highways, streets, underpasses and other poor drainage areas, the agency said, warning drivers to take caution.
Areas that may be affected include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Hollywood.
Up to two inches of rain had already fallen as of early Tuesday morning, and more rain is expected through the day. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-80s, and more scattered showers and storms are forecast Wednesday.
