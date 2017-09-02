The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, warning of “frequent to excessive lightning” and winds reaching up to 55 miles an hour as a strong thunderstorm passed over the area.
Weather

Torrential rain, excessive lightning and high winds pummel South Florida

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 02, 2017 10:06 AM

UPDATED September 02, 2017 11:04 AM

Strong thunderstorms passed over South Florida Saturday morning, causing the National Weather Service to issue a significant weather advisory through 10:30 a.m. for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, warning of “frequent to excessive lightning” and winds reaching up to 55 miles an hour as a strong thunderstorm passed over the area.

The storm dumped torrential rains on the region Saturday morning, causing flooding in some roadways.

The rest of Saturday is expected to feature scattered showers and more thunderstorms, with a high of 86 degrees, according to the weather agency. Sunday is expected to be sunnier, though showers may occur in the early morning or mid-afternoon.

