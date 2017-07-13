After record rains, sunshine is on the way for South Florida

The tropical wave that brought record rains Wednesday is on its way out, and drier air is coming in from the east.
“Most of South Florida will see things start to dry out,” National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Garcia said. “We’ll return to our normal afternoon thunderstorms, and it should help lower the rain amounts.”
Miami International Airport saw more than 5 inches of rain Wednesday, Garcia said. The rainfall broke the record for the day, which was previous set at just over 2 inches in 2012.
Other parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties were also drenched with heavy rainfall, which amounted to just over 3 inches of rain in the areas between Miami Lakes and Weston.
South Florida faced flood advisories throughout the day. A new flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service early Thursday morning in Hialeah, Doral and Miami Lakes, although it was lifted by 9:15 a.m., Garcia said.
Although most of the flooded areas have drained, problems can still exist as the water overwhelms drainage systems.
“Folks should be aware that the threat of flooding is there since we’ve had so much rain in the last 24 hours,” Garcia said.
The wave will pass late Thursday evening and overnight, Garcia said, and residents should expect thunderstorms as the system moves out. Rainfall could lead to flooding in urbanized areas, so motorists should be cautious of significant ponding on roadways and low lying areas.
There is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday and 30 percent through the weekend.
Comments