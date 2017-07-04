Tropical wave in the Atlantic could become storm or depression by Wednesday

A tropical wave located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic Ocean could become a tropical storm or depression in the next 24 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the system was moving northwestward toward the Caribbean at about 10 to 15 miles per hour in the Atlantic. Favorable conditions mean the wave has a high chance of forming into a tropical storm or depression in the next five days.
The system has a 70 percent chance of forming by Thursday and an 80 percent chance of forming by Sunday, according to weather forecasters.
Current models have the storm arriving in the Lesser Antilles Islands by Saturday, but a trough of low pressure may drive it further northwest toward Bermuda, the Bahamas and the east coast of the U.S, according to meteorologist Jeff Masters’ Weather Underground blog.
If the system develops into a storm, it would be named Don, making it the fourth named storm of the season which started June 1. So far, only Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall, near the Texas and Louisiana border, dumping heavy rain along the coast and the Florida Panhandle.
This year’s hurricane season is expected to be average to above average, with forecasters expecting 11 to 17 named storms and at least five hurricanes.
