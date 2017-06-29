All this rain better not stick around for July 4. Forecasters got your back

For once, the weather forecast is promising.
Meteorologists expect low chances of showers this weekend and through the Fourth of July — which falls on a Tuesday this year — to cooperate with families’ fireworks-watching and parade-going plans.
“This weekend actually looks fairly dry,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Fisher, adding that the forecast predicts only a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms.
Those chances of rain remain low through Independence Day, though Fisher cautioned that a low chance of showers doesn’t guarantee it’ll be dry.
Highs throughout the weekend and the beginning of next week are projected to hit upper 80s or low 90s, with lows around 80 degrees. And — because it’s Florida — expect to sweath through the high humidity.
People, especially if they’re going out for fireworks or parties “will want to make sure they stay hydrated,” Fisher said.
