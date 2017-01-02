Expect cooler temperatures in Miami later this week

After a sunny New Year’s Day in Miami, expect wetter, cooler weather for the rest of the first week of 2017.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service are expecting a chance of rain most days and cooler evenings this week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Milder temperatures will arrive Wednesday night, when lows will start to fall into the 60s. Monday night into Tuesday has the highest chance of rain.
Beachgoers taking a dip in the water should be cautious. There’s a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Monday night.
If you feel like the past month was warmer than usual, you’re right. Instead of the classic mild season, South Florida is in the middle of another hot winter. December 2015 was the hottest on record, and the last month of 2016 could be end up the second hottest. Dec. 18 was the hottest December day on record for Miami.
All of 2016 was a steamy one in Miami-Dade. The thermometer at Miami International Airport only dipped below 50 degrees once all year, according to the National Weather Service. That’s well below the average of 14 days.
Another heat milestone: Temperatures broke 90 degrees 108 days of the year — exceeding the 30-year average of 87 days.
Comments