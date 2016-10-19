Fall weather might make its South Florida debut this weekend

It’s been more than five months since South Florida has seen weather that might require warmer clothes than a tank top and shorts.
But forecasters say fall might make its South Florida debut this weekend, bringing with it drier, cooler weather that could — brace for it — mean we could dip into the low 70s and possibly high 60s.
“This is going to be the first front to make it down to South Florida,” said Larry Kelly, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Miami.
The last time Miami-Dade temperatures dipped below 70 degrees was May 8 when the the low hit 65. In Fort Lauderdale, the last time was May 9, when the temperature hit 69, Kelly said.
The front is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The forecast for Thursday and Friday calls for highs in the mid to low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
“We are starting to transition to the cooler, drier season,” Kelly said.
