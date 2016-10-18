Tropical system off Turks and Caicos could strengthen but forecast to stay at sea

A disorganized system hovering a few hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands has a strong change of becoming the season’s next tropical storm. But, as of Tuesday, it did not appear to be a threat to the mainland United States.
At 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center gave the low pressure system a 50 percent chance of forming over the next two days and an 80 percent chance over the next five days. A hurricane hunter was scheduled to fly into the system on Wednesday if it continues to develop.
The system was expected to continue moving northward before turning northwest on Thursday, a path that would take it out into the Atlantic Ocean. If it develops, it would be named Otto and would be the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which end Dec. 1.
Comments