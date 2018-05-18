Long stretch of Dolphin Expressway to close for late-night construction on Monday

A long stretch of State Road 836, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, will be closed for seven hours late Monday night into Tuesday morning for the installation of the structures that hold overhead signs.
In a press release, the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority said that from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday all lanes and ramps will be closed on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between Northwest 42nd Avenue (LeJeune Road) and Northwest 27th Avenue.
There will be posted detour signs for drivers to follow.
The alternate date for the closure due to weather or other unanticipated circumstance is Tuesday, May 22.
MDX also announced that the westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826, also known as the Palmetto Expressway, and the northbound Northwest 87th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for a "traffic shift" from 11 p.m. Sunday, May 20 until 5 a.m.
Other ramp closures:
▪ The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at Northwest 57th Avenue will be closed for the removal of a barrier wall on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
▪ The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be temporarily closed for reconstruction at 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.
▪ The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue will be closed for clearing and grubbing on Sunday, May 20 through Thursday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and on Friday, May 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A complete list of ramp closures and more details about specific detours can be found here.
