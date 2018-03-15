Traffic

Fatal wrong-way crash on southbound I-95 starts ultra-constipated traffic morning

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 07:40 AM

General lanes have re-opened and express lanes should reopen before 8:30 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol after a fatal wrong-way driver crash shut down southbound Interstate 95 lanes near Northwest 62nd Street for several hours Thursday morning.

With traffic still clogged more than usual, another lane-blocking crash up near Miami Gardens Drive around 7:20 a.m. meant drivers out of Broward County might want to avoid I-95 altogether. Consider the U.S. 1 or U.S. 441 options.

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., seconds after FHP received a call of a speeding driver going northbound in the southbound lanes. A BMW crashed head-on with a water truck parked in the closed express lanes. The driver died on the scene.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

