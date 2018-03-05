A fatal head-on collision on Northwest Seventh Avenue
Traffic

Two fatal crashes, two people dead, one road shut down as morning rush hour starts

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 05, 2018 06:12 AM

Two people died in fatal crashes between midnight and dawn Monday, one crash shutting down a north-south artery as Monday morning rush hour began.

In the later crash, Miami police said one person was killed on Northwest Seventh Avenue when a northbound Kia and a southbound BMW smashed grills at Northwest 77th Street just after 6 a.m. This shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue, which runs parallel to Interstate 95 from the Golden Glades Interchange into downtown, in both directions.

The first crash, on Killian Parkway and Southwest 98th Avenue, killed a female passenger after her car “became fully engulfed in flames,” according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho. Her car struck a tree in the median around 1:29 a.m.

She was 17 years old, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

