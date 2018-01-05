Traffic

Flipover crash shuts down eastbound Palmetto Expressway into afternoon

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 11:57 AM

A flipped over tractor trailer has created a mess in the Golden Glades Interchange and Palmetto Expressway unlikely to be cleared until at least 1 p.m. Friday.

The eastbound Palmetto Expressway, State Road 836, into the Golden Glades has been closed since 10:30 a.m.

Total Traffic reports the ramp from Northwest 167th Street to the westbound Palmetto and the start of the westbound Palmetto off 441 also are closed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer

    James Wolfe, FDOT District Six Secretary, explains how newly installed pylons on I-95 have made driving in the expressway a safer experience.

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer 1:24

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer
2016's worst red-light runners 1:36

2016's worst red-light runners
FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes 2:47

FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes

View More Video

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area