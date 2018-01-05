Flipover crash shuts down eastbound Palmetto Expressway into afternoon

A flipped over tractor trailer has created a mess in the Golden Glades Interchange and Palmetto Expressway unlikely to be cleared until at least 1 p.m. Friday.
The eastbound Palmetto Expressway, State Road 836, into the Golden Glades has been closed since 10:30 a.m.
#MDFR is on scene of an overturned vehicle at the Golden Glades interchange. SR826 eastbound is currently shut down. Seek alternative routes.— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) January 5, 2018
Total Traffic reports the ramp from Northwest 167th Street to the westbound Palmetto and the start of the westbound Palmetto off 441 also are closed.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
