Before you drive on SR 836 this holiday week, be sure to read these detour tips

Your holiday travel will be less festive if it includes heading to the airport on the Dolphin Expressway Christmas Eve through New Year’s Eve — and beyond.
Various kinds of construction work on the Dolphin, or State Road 836, will lead to lane and ramp closures, mostly in the late-night and early-morning hours. In some cases, all lanes of the expressway or surrounding roads will be closed.
Aside from the entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound Le Jeune Road, which you may have heard will now be closed through the end of February 2018, there will be more work this week you need to know about.
Starting Sunday and continuing through Dec. 31, Miami-Dade Expressway Authority issued an alert over the following closures and detours:
Never miss a local story.
836 ramp closures at LeJeune Road
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road is closed for reconstruction until the end of February.
▪ Turn right on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 37th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to eastbound SR 836 on the right.
Or you can navigate the closure this way:
▪ Turn right on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 37th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to eastbound SR 836 on the left.
In the shorter term, the entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour:
▪ Continue northbound on Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 25th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 37th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 43rd Place.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 13th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 45th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to westbound SR 836 on the right.
836 ramp closures at Northwest 57th Avenue
Now, for the new stuff on Sunday through Dec. 31. The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from Northwest 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier-wall demolition on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow the posted detour signs.
Here are the detours:
▪ Turn right onto Northwest 12th Street.
▪ Turn right onto Northwest 15th Street.
▪ Turn right onto Northwest 45th Avenue.
▪ Turn left onto Northwest 13th Street.
▪ Turn left onto Northwest 43rd Place.
▪ Turn right onto Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn right onto Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access the ramp to eastbound SR 836.
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue will also be intermittently closed for barrier-wall demolition on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour:
▪ Continue eastbound on SR 836.
▪ Take the exit to Northwest 45th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 45th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest Seventh Street
▪ Continue to Northwest 57th Avenue.
836 ramp closure at Northwest 45th Avenue
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from Northwest 45th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detours:
▪ Drivers going southbound on Northwest 45th Avenue can turn right on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 57th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to westbound SR 836 on the left.
▪ Drivers going northbound on Northwest 45th Avenue can turn left onto Northwest 15th Street.
▪ Turn left onto Perimeter Road.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 57th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to westbound SR 836 on the right.
836 ramp closure at Northwest 37th Avenue
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway paving on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour:
▪ Continue westbound on SR 836.
▪ Take the exit to Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road/MIA.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 25th Street.
▪ Continue to Northwest 37th Avenue.
836 ramp closures at Northwest 27th Avenue
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from Northwest 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detours:
▪ Drivers going northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue can urn right on Northwest 20th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 12th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to eastbound SR 836 on the right.
▪ Drivers going southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue can turn left on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 12th Avenue.
▪ Take the entrance to eastbound SR 836 on the right.
Also, the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour:
▪ Continue eastbound on SR 836.
▪ Exit at southbound Northwest 17th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Continue on Northwest Seventh Street to access Northwest 27th Avenue.
And the entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound Northwest 27th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Detour:
▪ Turn right on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road.
▪ Take the entrance to westbound SR 836 on the right.
Complete street closure on Northwest 12th Street
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound Northwest 12th Street between Northwest 87th and 84th avenues, and alternatively between Northwest 84th and 82nd avenues, for drainage installation on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.
Detours:
▪ Drivers going eastbound on Northwest 12th Street can turn left on Northwest 87th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 17th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 84th Avenue to access Northwest 12th Street.
▪ Or you can turn left on Northwest 84th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 25th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 82nd Avenue to access Northwest 12th Street.
▪ Drivers going westbound on Northwest 12th Street can turn right on Northwest 84th Avenue.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 17th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 87th Avenue to access Northwest 12th Street.
▪ Or you can turn right on Northwest 82nd Avenue.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 25th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 84th Avenue to access Northwest 12th Street.
▪ Drivers on northbound Northwest 87th Avenue can continue on Northwest 87th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 17th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 84th Avenue to access Northwest 12th Street.
▪ Drivers on southbound Northwest 87th Avenue can turn left on Northwest 17th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 84th Avenue to access Northwest 12th Street.
Complete street closure on Northwest 45th Avenue
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on Northwest 45th Avenue between Northwest 12th Drive and Northwest Ninth Street for bridge and signal work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 29, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.
Detours:
▪ Drivers going southbound on Northwest 45th Avenue can turn left on Northwest 13th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 43rd Place.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road.
▪ Turn right on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Drivers going northbound on Northwest 45th Avenue can turn right on Northwest Ninth Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 44th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 11th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 43rd Place.
▪ To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836, take the exit ramp to southbound Northwest 45th Avenue.
▪ Turn left on Northwest Seventh Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 43rd Place.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 13th Street.
▪ To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound Northwest 45th Avenue turn right on Northwest Ninth Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 44th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 11th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
▪ Turn left on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 43rd Place.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 13th Street.
Complete street closure on Northwest 34th Avenue
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on Northwest 34th Avenue between Northwest 11th and 14th streets for beam installation, bridge and signal work on Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.
Detours:
▪ Drivers going southbound on Northwest 34th Avenue can turn right on Northwest 14th Street.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 37th Avenue.
▪ Turn left on Northwest 11th Street.
▪ Drivers going northbound on Northwest 34th Avenue can turn left on Northwest 11th Street.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 37th Avenue.
▪ Turn right on Northwest 14th Terrace.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments